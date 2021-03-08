Chitra Santhe registers drop in footfall this time

The change in location has impacted footfall at the 8th edition of ‘Chitra Santhe’ – an art festival organised by Drushya Belaku Samskritika Samsthe and Central University of Karnataka, Gulbarga University, and Kalyana Karnataka Human Resource, Agriculture and Cultural Society, here on Sunday.
Normally, art lovers and people in large numbers would visit the exhibition when it was conducted open air on the main streets of the city. This time, it was organised in an auditorium at Kannada Bhavan, and people said this was the main reason for the poor turnout at the Chitra Santhe. More than 240 professional artists and students of Bachelors and Masters in Fine Arts used to display their works, but this time only 90 artists participated.
Many paintings inspired by photographs and combined with creative thoughts in different forms like abstract, charcoal sketches, portraits, fibre-works were on the display.
101-year-old artist Mallikarjun Korwarkar had put up his oil paintings on mythological subjects that remind one of the works of renowned artist S.M. Pandit. Mr. Korwarkar, from Kalaburagi, claimed that he was a student of Pandit. He said he did his diploma in painting from J.J. School of Art Mumbai in 1968 and then worked in Hindi films as a poster designer for five decades. “Inspired by the beautiful paintings of Kalatapasvi Dr. Pandit, I reproduced many of his paintings,” he says.
The sale of paintings and artworks generated ₹95,000.
