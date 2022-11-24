Chitra Santhe on January 8

November 24, 2022 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s annual date with art will be back as the 20th Chitra Santhe will be held on January 8 with new arrangements to expand its global audience through the new online portal

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (CKP) will be organising its second physical Chitra Santhe post COVID and over 1,500 artists from all across the country will be participating in the event.

“During the pandemic, we held an online santhe and expanded our global audience. People from about 72 countries visited our exhibition and artists from about 16 countries participated, which gave us perspective on the prominence of online platform for events such as ours,” said B.L. Shankar, Chairman, CKP, at a press conference here on Thursday.

“Having received this overwhelming response online, we are making arrangements to work with our IT department to take Chitra Santhe 2023 online as well to provide more opportunities for international artists to display their work,” he added.

The IT department has been working on a web portal that will open up for artists globally to not only visit the exhibition and participate, but also engage in transactions for buying and selling of the art works directly.

Kuvempu award

Mr. Shankar also announced the winner of the Kuvempu Rashtreeya Puraskara 2022. Renowned Tamil writer and novelist Imayam (V. Annamalai) has been selected for the award instituted in the memory of the late poet laureate Kuvempu. The award will be presented on December 29 at Kuppalli, the birthplace of Kuvempu to mark the poet’s birth anniversary.