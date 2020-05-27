Chinese students from Mysuru to fly back to their homeland

Chinese students pursuing information technology courses on the Manasagangotri campus of University of Mysore here are all set to fly back to their homeland in June as the University has decided to hold examinations for them earlier than scheduled to facilitate their evacuation from India.

About 90-plus students from central China are studying MS (Information Technology) and MS (Software Engineering) courses specially designed for them as per an MoU and being run since past 10 years.

The students, who had arrived here in October last, put off their journey to China when COVID-19 wreaked havoc in their country. All of them stayed put in the International Hostel in Saraswathipuram and the authorities monitored their stay, providing online classes for early completion of their courses.

A few students who could not return to Mysuru after vacation had to remain in their hometowns on the advice of the university authorities.

In response to an appeal from the collaborative university in Central China for holding examinations early in view of special fights arranged for the evacuation of Chinese citizens from India, the University, which had earlier scheduled the examination from June 10 to 15, agreed to hold it from June 1 to 6.

Confirming this to The Hindu, Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar said the decision was taken following a communication from the partner university. “It told us that the Chinese Embassy was arranging flights to evacuate its citizens, including students and others, and requested us to finish the exam by June 6. The students will be free to return to their homes after the exam. I’m told that the flights had been arranged from Mumbai and Delhi,” he said.

On the examination for dozen-plus Chinese students who could not return to Mysuru, the VC said they shall also write the examination and arrangements in this regard would be done by the collaborative university. “After the exam, the papers will be evaluated online by our faculty,” Prof. Kumar said.

The V-C said the students, who were in first year of their courses, can pursue their second-year studyin their homeland as the UoM was ready to provide online class support to them till they complete their courses.