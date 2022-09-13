Chincholi residential school’s principal, computer operator booked under POCSO in Kalaburagi

As per complaint, the accused were sexually abusing around 10 girls and added that the number of victims could be more, says SP Isha Pant

As per complaint, the accused were sexually abusing around 10 girls and added that the number of victims could be more, says SP Isha Pant

The principal of a State-run residential school at Cincholi in Kalaburagi district and a computer operator in the same institution have been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for sexually abusing minor girls in their institution.

Just as a video clip of some girls of the institution alleging sexual crimes on the two went viral, Chincholi tahashildar Anjum Tabassum, Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Basavaraj and others visited the school. The team found that the girls had not had any food since morning after one of them had attempted suicide after she was repeatedly subjected to sexual violence. The team managed to convince the girls to have food and later registered a case.

Following a complaint by the tahashildar and an officer from Woman and Child Development, the police arrested the accused and produced before the magistrate who remanded them in judicial custody.

Speaking to The Hindu, Superintendent of Police Isha Pant said that the accused, Chetan Reddy and Sangamesh, as per the complaint, were sexually abusing around 10 girls and added that the number of victims could be more.

“As per the victims’ account, the accused were sexually abusing the girls for a long time. However, their abuse increased after the main accused took charge as the principal (provisional) of the school last month,” Ms. Pant said.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar, who visited the school on Monday, said that both the public servants were put under suspension and two women staff were deputed in their place.

Speaking to The Hindu in the evening, Mr. Gurukar said that all the 75 girls in the school were shifted to Inspection Bungalow (State Guest House) for better staying accommodation.

Umesh Jadhav, Lok Sabha member from Kalaburagi, also visited the school. It is learnt that the key accused, Chetan Reddy, in the case was a BJP member. His selfie with Housing Minister V. Somanna and photos of him wearing shawl having BJP symbol were making rounds on social media.