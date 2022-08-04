Karnataka

Chinchansur elected unopposed to Council

Baburao Chinchansur | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR
Nagesha 6022 Bengaluru August 04, 2022 20:15 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 20:15 IST

The former Minister Baburao Chinchansur of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was on Thursday declared elected unopposed to the Legislative Council.

Returning Officer and Legislative Assembly Secretary M.K. Vishalakshi in a notification said Mr. Chinchansur was elected to the Council unopposed.

He fills the seat vacated by C.M. Ibrahim. Mr. Ibrahim resigned from the Congress and quit the Council on March 31, 2022. Mr. Chinchansur was the only candidate to file the nomination papers.

