China seeks to import cocoons from India, says CSB member secretary

Amidst reports of a decline in the production of raw silk in China, the neighbouring country is trying to import cocoons from India.

Disclosing this to reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday, September 17, Member Secretary of Central Silk Board (CSB) P. Sivakumar said China had placed a requirement of 950 metric tonnes of cocoons from India during the last four months.

However, India has not allowed the export of raw cocoons to China. “We are not allowing it as it should not pose a threat to our raw silk industry,” he said before adding that a call in the regard will be taken when any particular State says there is surplus production of cocoons in their State.

It may be mentioned here that China, which is the world leader in silk production, has witnessed a rapid decline in raw silk production over the last five years. According to reports, raw silk production in China had declined from 1.7 lakh tonnes in 2015 to just 50,000 tonnes during 2022.

In contrast, raw silk production in India had reached 38,913 metric tonnes in 2023-24, Mr. Sivakumar said expressing confidence that India could soon become the world’s number one silk producing country.

India’s dependence on the import of raw silk from China too had come down to a large extent in the last few years as the country had increased the import-substitute bivoltine silk in the last few years. The production of bivoltine silk, which is superior in quality, had increased from 475 metric tonnes in 1995-96 to 9,021 metric tonnes in 2023-24.

When asked for the reasons for the decline in raw silk production in China, Mr. Sivakumar pointed out that sericulture, which is a labour intensive occupation, was facing a competition from other crops in China.

Incubation centre

Meanwhile, the Central Silk Board (CSB) will be inaugurating a Sericulture Technology Incubation Centre (STIC) in Mysuru during its platinum jubilee celebrations to be held at the Convocation Hall of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) on September 20.

Mr. Sivakumar said the incubation centre would be housed on the premises of the Central Sericultural Research and Training Institute (CSRTI) in Mysuru.

CSRTI Director Gandhi Doss said the STIC will support startups and entrepreneurs looking forward to building upon the technologies developed by CSB institutions across the country. The technologies include by-products of the sericulture industry as well as products developed for the control of diseases in mulberry plants.

