Child’s statement led to the arrest of her mother, teacher in Bidar sedition case

A day after the arrest of two women in connection with the sedition case slapped against Shaheen School in Bidar, it has emerged that the confession of the girl student who was part of the play prompted the police to arrest her mother and the teacher.

On Thursday evening, the police arrested the mother of the girl student who played a role in the controversial play and allegedly delivered lines insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Fareeda Begum, the woman teacher who was involved in the staging of the play. According to school authorities and relatives of the child, the police arrived in the school at about 4 p.m. on Thursday and began interrogating the staff and students.

During the interrogation, police officers asked the child as to who taught her the specific dialogues that were “insulting” to the Prime Minister. The child is said to have pointed to her mother, prompting the police to question the mother and arrest her. The mother, in her response, stated that she did not specifically teach the dialogues. However, the police arrested her.

Bail petition

Meanwhile, anticipatory bail petitions of the five other accused — Allauddin, Abudl Qadir, and three others from the Shaeen School management — were admitted by the court.

Keshava Rao, defense counsel, told The Hindu that the interim bail pleas would be moved for the arrested accused on Saturday after obtaining certified copies of the order on their remand.

The case was filed last Sunday following a complaint lodged by Neelesh Rakshyala, an activist, based on a video clip of the play staged by schoolchildren as part of the annual day celebrations held on January 21. The play was on the theme of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens. Some of the characters were heard opposing the NRC by asserting that they would not show the documents to prove their citizenship.