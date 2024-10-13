ADVERTISEMENT

Children’s theatre training camp concludes

Published - October 13, 2024 07:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Dasara theatre training camp for children organised by the Indian Educational Theatre Institute, Mysuru, concluded here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Film and stage actor Supreeth Bharadwaj conducted the 12-day camp as the director and said that given the Dasara holidays, children were actively involved in all the activities of the camp.

Cheluvaraju, the convenor of the institution, explained the objectives and said that parents’ cooperation was imperative for the functioning of the institution. A play depicting the problems children face in the present times was performed to much admiration of parents.

Bengaluru-based wildlife photographer Gaurish Kapani, said that the camp helped bring out creativity in children. Some of the parents also spoke about behavioural changes in their children who attended the camp. The participants shared their experience of the camp in the presence of their parents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rajesh Basavanna of Indian Institute of Educational Theatre, and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US