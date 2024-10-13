GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Children’s theatre training camp concludes

Published - October 13, 2024 07:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Dasara theatre training camp for children organised by the Indian Educational Theatre Institute, Mysuru, concluded here on Sunday.

Film and stage actor Supreeth Bharadwaj conducted the 12-day camp as the director and said that given the Dasara holidays, children were actively involved in all the activities of the camp.

Cheluvaraju, the convenor of the institution, explained the objectives and said that parents’ cooperation was imperative for the functioning of the institution. A play depicting the problems children face in the present times was performed to much admiration of parents.

Bengaluru-based wildlife photographer Gaurish Kapani, said that the camp helped bring out creativity in children. Some of the parents also spoke about behavioural changes in their children who attended the camp. The participants shared their experience of the camp in the presence of their parents.

Rajesh Basavanna of Indian Institute of Educational Theatre, and others were present.

