Children’s play ‘Pippigondu Pappi’ on Oct. 19 in Mysuru

Indian Institute of Educational Theatre is presenting a children’s play ‘Pippigondu Pappi’ directed by Prasanna which will be performed at Kiru Rangamandira on Kalamandir premises in Mysuru on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. This play is also a play by adults for children, starring Supreet Bharadwaj, Bhramara, and Rajesh Madhavan. They will be accompanied by Aditya in music. Children under ten years of age have free entry.

‘Pippigondu Pappi’ is an orphan girl who leads a life of adventure. She is brave yet innocent, smiling and happy celebrating her life. Pippi befriends Manju and Hansaveni. This Pippi’s Journey is a game for children and a lesson for adults, according to a press release.

For more information contact Cheluvaraju: +91 98 45 605012.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.