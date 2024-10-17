Children’s play ‘Pippigondu Pappi’ on Oct. 19 in Mysuru

Indian Institute of Educational Theatre is presenting a children’s play ‘Pippigondu Pappi’ directed by Prasanna which will be performed at Kiru Rangamandira on Kalamandir premises in Mysuru on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. This play is also a play by adults for children, starring Supreet Bharadwaj, Bhramara, and Rajesh Madhavan. They will be accompanied by Aditya in music. Children under ten years of age have free entry.

‘Pippigondu Pappi’ is an orphan girl who leads a life of adventure. She is brave yet innocent, smiling and happy celebrating her life. Pippi befriends Manju and Hansaveni. This Pippi’s Journey is a game for children and a lesson for adults, according to a press release.

For more information contact Cheluvaraju: +91 98 45 605012.