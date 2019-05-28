Children’s park-cum-mini zoo to come up in a sprawling 42.38 acres of land in Kalaburagi

The State Cabinet on Monday approved the setting up of a children’s park-cum-mini zoo near Madbol village in Chitapur taluk of Kalaburagi district.

Social Welfare Minister and district in-charge Priyank Kharge said that the Cabinet has given administrative approval to the project and handed over 42.38 acres of land to the Forest Department. Mr. Priyank Kharge said that the existing zoo park near Gulshan Mehboob Public Garden in 6.33 acres of land was very small, while the number of visitors was large.

The new children’s park-cum-mini zoo will come up in the sprawling 42.38 acres of land near Madbol, 21 km away from Kalaburagi, and this would attract a large number of visitors.

Four-lane bridge

The Cabinet has also approved a four-lane overbridge on the Kalaburagi-Afzalpur stretch on the outskirts of the city. The two-lane bridge will be widened to four lanes and the cost of the project has been revised from ₹ 19.35 crore to ₹ 28.35 crore. The newly approved four-lane bridge will help resolve the traffic congestion on the existing two-lane bridge, Mr. Kharge said.