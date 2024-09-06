Children’s foundation launches Pratibha Poshak

The third batch of the Rajalakshmi Children Foundation’s Pratibha Poshak Initiative was launched in Belagavi. Deputy Director of Public Instruction Leelavathi Hiremath inaugurated the event on Shri Siddharameshwara Education Trust campus in Shivabasavanagar.

She appreciated the foundation for identifying and supporting talented students from underprivileged backgrounds from urban and rural areas.

Project director Kirti Shivakumar said the teams had conducted 22 tests, evaluations, and interviews spread over last four months in selecting the third batch. She said the students will receive guidance and mentorship in subjects like science, mathematics, and analytical skills, helping them become self-learners. The ultimate goal is to empower these students to pursue higher education in STEM subjects.

Co-founder of Pratibha Poshak and technical director at Rajalakshmi Children Foundation Ravindra Guruvannavar shared that over 250 students from Belagavi, Chikkodi, Bagalkot, Sirsi, Uttara Kannada, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, and Vijayapura will be enrolled this year.

Director of Rajalakshmi Children Foundation and co-founder of Pratibha Poshak Shashikant Y. Kulgod and co-founder of the foundation Vijayalakshmi S. Kulgod thanked the industry leaders for their support. “As many as 52 students from the Belagavi Education District and some other students from nine districts of North Karnataka and neighbouring districts will benefit from the initiative. Diamond Metal Screens Pvt. Ltd. has sponsored 12 students, while Vayavya Labs and Allied Founders Pvt. Ltd. will sponsor some students,” Dr. Kulgod said.

Sri Allam Prabhu Swami of Naganur Mutt, chairman and MD of The Allied Founders Pvt. Ltd. Ram Mallya, director-HR at Vayavya Labs Pvt. Ltd. Girija Shetty, and others were present.

