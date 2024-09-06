GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Children’s foundation launches Pratibha Poshak

Published - September 06, 2024 06:39 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The third batch of the Rajalakshmi Children Foundation’s Pratibha Poshak Initiative was launched in Belagavi. Deputy Director of Public Instruction Leelavathi Hiremath inaugurated the event on Shri Siddharameshwara Education Trust campus in Shivabasavanagar.

She appreciated the foundation for identifying and supporting talented students from underprivileged backgrounds from urban and rural areas.

Project director Kirti Shivakumar said the teams had conducted 22 tests, evaluations, and interviews spread over last four months in selecting the third batch. She said the students will receive guidance and mentorship in subjects like science, mathematics, and analytical skills, helping them become self-learners. The ultimate goal is to empower these students to pursue higher education in STEM subjects.

Co-founder of Pratibha Poshak and technical director at Rajalakshmi Children Foundation Ravindra Guruvannavar shared that over 250 students from Belagavi, Chikkodi, Bagalkot, Sirsi, Uttara Kannada, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, and Vijayapura will be enrolled this year.

Director of Rajalakshmi Children Foundation and co-founder of Pratibha Poshak Shashikant Y. Kulgod and co-founder of the foundation Vijayalakshmi S. Kulgod thanked the industry leaders for their support. “As many as 52 students from the Belagavi Education District and some other students from nine districts of North Karnataka and neighbouring districts will benefit from the initiative. Diamond Metal Screens Pvt. Ltd. has sponsored 12 students, while Vayavya Labs and Allied Founders Pvt. Ltd. will sponsor some students,” Dr. Kulgod said.

Sri Allam Prabhu Swami of Naganur Mutt, chairman and MD of The Allied Founders Pvt. Ltd. Ram Mallya, director-HR at Vayavya Labs Pvt. Ltd. Girija Shetty, and others were present.

Published - September 06, 2024 06:39 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.