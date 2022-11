November 14, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST

Children had a gala time as the entry to the Mysuru zoo and the Dasara exhibition was free to them on the occasion of Children’s Day on Monday. The zoo gave free entry to the children till noon while the Dasara exhibition was free until 4 p.m. Schoolchildren came in hordes to the zoo and many of them were accompanied by their teachers. Some children visited the popular tourist spot with their parents.