On Children’s Day specially abled kids visit CSIR-CFTRI

Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled (RMSD), a special school in Mysuru run by the NR Foundation on Thursday organised a visit for its students to the Mysuru-based CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), a premier food technology research institute on the occasion of Children’s Day.

A total of 35 students from class 8 to 10 were given this opportunity to expand their learning boundaries by visiting and observing the findings of the CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI).

According to a press release from RMSD, the CFTRI, a constituent laboratory of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi, comprises inspiring and dedicated scientists who are pursuing in-depth research and development in the areas of food science and technology. Parigi Ramesh Kumar, Senior Principal Scientist explained and facilitated the entire visit to the students on the occasion of Children’s Day.

Speaking about the visit, R. Guru, chairman, NR Group said, “We think that a child learns better when they have real-world experiences, thereby we make sure that at Ranga Rao Memorial School for Differently Abled they get the chance to actually go through the experiential learning process. The visit to CFTRI gives the students an insight into the real world and happenings that prepares them for a better tomorrow.”

Varshini C.S., a class 10 student, shared her experience on the visit and said, “It was an exciting visit to the CFTRI where we got to learn about the R&D in the areas of food science and technology. I never knew that so much science goes into our food. From making it last longer to tasting better, it’s all pretty fascinating.”

Jhanavi H.K., a student of class 10 also shared her experience based on her visit. She said, “The school is a home for us and these kinds of activities help us learn with knowledge. I am very thankful to the school for taking us to the CFTRI on Children’s Day. This gives us inspiration to dream higher and achieve all our goals. Being able to learn more about food development and technology was a dream come true for me.”

The visit on the occasion of Children’s Day was a fruitful one and it helped the children experience a different learning process altogether, the school authorities said.