Children’s Day: Kids get free entry to Zoo, Dasara expo

Published - November 14, 2024 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
On the occasion of Childrens Day, the Mysuru zoo entry was free for children on Thursday.

On the occasion of Childrens Day, the Mysuru zoo entry was free for children on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

It was kids day out at the Mysuru zoo and Dasara exhibition as they got a free entry on Thursday on the occasion of Children’s Day.

The zoo provided free entry to the children Studying from class 1 to 7 while students studying from class 8 to 12 got concession in the entry fee.

In total, 1,971 children availed free entry while 3,917 students availed concession in the entry free, according to the zoo. The kids happily toured the zoo campus and watched their favorite animals and birds.

At the Dasara exhibition, more than 3,000 children availed free entry and went around the campus.

On behalf of the Karnataka Exhibition Authority, the kids got chocolates, ice-cream, peanuts, oranges, butter milk, and other snacks. Besides, lunch was also arranged for the kids and competitions.

The children’s day event at the Dasara exhibition was attended by Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy and KEA chairman Ayub Khan, and ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri.

November 14, 2024

