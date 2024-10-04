ADVERTISEMENT

Children’s Dasara ‘Kalathon’ showcases their talent

Published - October 04, 2024 07:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Children’s ‘Kalathon’ – an event to provide a platform for the children to showcase their artistic talents as part of Dasara – was organised under the banner of Mahila and Makkala Dasara sub-committee here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurated the Kalathon which was held from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple on the palace premises to Maharaja Government High School through D. Devaraj Urs Road. More than 1,000 schoolchildren took part in the event dressed in different costumes that portrayed the State’s rich culture, traditions, folk traditions and other art forms. They displayed their talents on the move, drawing the attention of the passers-by and onlookers along the route.

They danced along the procession route to the song in the name of Goddess Chamundi. Huli Kunita, Gombe Kunita, folk dances, Kamsale, Dollu Kunita, and various other talents were showcased. The costumes of Maharaja and Maharani were also attractive.

Children not just from Mysuru city but also from across the district took part.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US