Children’s Dasara ‘Kalathon’ showcases their talent

Published - October 04, 2024 07:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Children’s ‘Kalathon’ – an event to provide a platform for the children to showcase their artistic talents as part of Dasara – was organised under the banner of Mahila and Makkala Dasara sub-committee here on Friday.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurated the Kalathon which was held from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple on the palace premises to Maharaja Government High School through D. Devaraj Urs Road. More than 1,000 schoolchildren took part in the event dressed in different costumes that portrayed the State’s rich culture, traditions, folk traditions and other art forms. They displayed their talents on the move, drawing the attention of the passers-by and onlookers along the route.

They danced along the procession route to the song in the name of Goddess Chamundi. Huli Kunita, Gombe Kunita, folk dances, Kamsale, Dollu Kunita, and various other talents were showcased. The costumes of Maharaja and Maharani were also attractive.

Children not just from Mysuru city but also from across the district took part.

