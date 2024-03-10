ADVERTISEMENT

Children showcase talent in painting competition in Mysuru

March 10, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The winners of the JSW paints Futurescapes painting competition 2024 held in association with The Hindu Young World, along with the chief guests in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The logo of the JSW paints Futurescapes Painting Competition 2024 held in association with The Hindu Young World. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The vibrant hues of creativity filled the air at the JSW paints Futurescapes Painting Competition 2024 held in association with The Hindu Young World, in Mysuru on Sunday.

The event was conducted at Baden Powell Public school, Bharat Scouts & Guides District Association Auditorium, and drew a warm response.

Spanning genres and styles, the competition featured an impressive array of paintings in three categories - Sub-juniors (Classes 3 to 5), Juniors (Classes 6 to 8) and Seniors (Classes 9 to 12).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to the regional round, 2,300 students participated in preliminary school round from various schools across Mysuru. 

“We are thrilled to see such an incredible display of talent year after year,” remarked B. Range Gowda, Joint director, Social Welfare Department, Mysuru. This competition not only provides a platform for child artists to share their work but also fosters a sense of fellowship and inspiration within the student’s community, he added.

Judging the entries was Charitha, guest faculty at CAVA, Mysuru, and it was no easy task. Criteria such as originality, technique, and emotional impact were carefully considered, resulting in a list of awardees across multiple categories. Mr. Gowda, along with judges, distributed the prizes to the winners.

Results across categories

Sub-Juniors: Aishwarya M., a student of class 5th from National Public School, won the first prize and qualified for National round. Preethi Kadiravan from Mount Litera Zee School won the second prize. Harshika Priya M. from Baden Powell Public School bagged third prize.

Juniors: Hitha M. Shetty, a Class 7 student from Acharya Vidyakula, bagged the 1st prize and qualified for the national round. Manya S., from Acharya Vidyakula, won the second prize. Vedanth S., from Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra bagged third prize.

Seniors: P.S. Swayam Ram, a student of Class 9 from Acharya Vidyakula, bagged the first prize and qualified for national round. Daivik G. from Acharya Vidyakula and Varun G. from Shanthala Vidya Peeta bagged the second and third prizes.

The national round will be held virtually. The toppers in each category received merit certificates and medals.

Consolation prizes

Shikar S., Swarna Shree S., Hamsavedha, Sanchi S. Raj, Lipi S., Megha Purty, and Soehini G.S. received consolation prizes in the Sub-Juniors category. Shreeyuktha, Heba Leona, Bhuvikk M., Niya Krishan V., Chinmayi S. Gowda, Nakul Bharadwaj and Barira Fathima took away consolation prizes among the Juniors, while Manya Nageash, Hemavarshini Urs, Yogaraj, and Harshinee N. got consolation prizes in the Seniors category.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US