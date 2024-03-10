GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Children showcase talent in painting competition in Mysuru

March 10, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The winners of the JSW paints Futurescapes painting competition 2024 held in association with The Hindu Young World, along with the chief guests in Mysuru on Sunday.

The winners of the JSW paints Futurescapes painting competition 2024 held in association with The Hindu Young World, along with the chief guests in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The logo of the JSW paints Futurescapes Painting Competition 2024 held in association with The Hindu Young World.

The logo of the JSW paints Futurescapes Painting Competition 2024 held in association with The Hindu Young World. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The vibrant hues of creativity filled the air at the JSW paints Futurescapes Painting Competition 2024 held in association with The Hindu Young World, in Mysuru on Sunday.

The event was conducted at Baden Powell Public school, Bharat Scouts & Guides District Association Auditorium, and drew a warm response.

Spanning genres and styles, the competition featured an impressive array of paintings in three categories - Sub-juniors (Classes 3 to 5), Juniors (Classes 6 to 8) and Seniors (Classes 9 to 12).

Prior to the regional round, 2,300 students participated in preliminary school round from various schools across Mysuru. 

“We are thrilled to see such an incredible display of talent year after year,” remarked B. Range Gowda, Joint director, Social Welfare Department, Mysuru. This competition not only provides a platform for child artists to share their work but also fosters a sense of fellowship and inspiration within the student’s community, he added.

Judging the entries was Charitha, guest faculty at CAVA, Mysuru, and it was no easy task. Criteria such as originality, technique, and emotional impact were carefully considered, resulting in a list of awardees across multiple categories. Mr. Gowda, along with judges, distributed the prizes to the winners.

Results across categories

Sub-Juniors: Aishwarya M., a student of class 5th from National Public School, won the first prize and qualified for National round. Preethi Kadiravan from Mount Litera Zee School won the second prize. Harshika Priya M. from Baden Powell Public School bagged third prize.

Juniors: Hitha M. Shetty, a Class 7 student from Acharya Vidyakula, bagged the 1st prize and qualified for the national round. Manya S., from Acharya Vidyakula, won the second prize. Vedanth S., from Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra bagged third prize.

Seniors: P.S. Swayam Ram, a student of Class 9 from Acharya Vidyakula, bagged the first prize and qualified for national round. Daivik G. from Acharya Vidyakula and Varun G. from Shanthala Vidya Peeta bagged the second and third prizes.

The national round will be held virtually. The toppers in each category received merit certificates and medals.

Consolation prizes

Shikar S., Swarna Shree S., Hamsavedha, Sanchi S. Raj, Lipi S., Megha Purty, and Soehini G.S. received consolation prizes in the Sub-Juniors category. Shreeyuktha, Heba Leona, Bhuvikk M., Niya Krishan V., Chinmayi S. Gowda, Nakul Bharadwaj and Barira Fathima took away consolation prizes among the Juniors, while Manya Nageash, Hemavarshini Urs, Yogaraj, and Harshinee N. got consolation prizes in the Seniors category.

