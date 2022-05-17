Children return home dejected from school in Karnataka as there is no teacher to take classes

Children and their parents stage a protest at Malali in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district as their school was not open owing to a lack of teachers, on May 17, 2022.

May 17, 2022 14:19 IST

Twelve students are enrolled in the school in Malali village in Shivamogga district. Two more students had come to school seeking admission on May 17. But, there were no teachers to receive them

The government higher primary school at Malali village in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district remains non-functional even though schools across Karnataka re-opened for classes after summer vacation on May 16. With no teachers posted to the school, the students returned home disappointed on May 16. The scene was no different on the second day, prompting the students and the parents to stage a protest.

Twelve students are enrolled in the school. Two more students had come to school seeking admission on May 17. But, there were no teachers to receive them.

Parents staged a dharna along with their children. They refused to leave until senior officials visit the spot and fulfill their demand.

Umesh, a resident of Malali, said the school had a sanctioned strength of two teachers. However, the Karnataka Government had not deputed anyone. In 2021, guest teachers had been posted at the school. However, this year, though the department had declared May 16 as the day for re-opening the school, officials had not made any arrangements for teachers.

“In fact, parents had sent sweet boxes with our children on May 16, as it was the first day of the school in the new academic year. But, there was no teacher to welcome the children or take classes. Our children returned home disappointed,” he said.

Residents of the village alleged that the government was not serious about strengthening government schools. “Two students had come to school on May 16 seeking admission. As there were no teachers, the parents decided to take them to a private school. We want the government to take note of this and address the issue,” said another protester.

The protesters contacted Veerabhadrappa, Block Education Officer of Hosanagar taluk over the phone. The official promised to send a cluster resource person to the school immediately to resolve the issue. A guest lecture would be sent to the school to take classes, he assured the parents.

Protest withdrawn

The residents withdrew the protest after cluster resource person Ravikumar visited the village and welcomed the students to school by offering sweets and flowers. Senior officials of the department called up the protesters over phone and said that a guest lecture would be appointed immediately and a permanent teacher would be allotted to the school within a couple of months. The claimed that the recruitment process had already begun.