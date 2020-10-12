Children race paper boats in potholes

Fed up with the inaction of the municipal corporation and what they termed as apathy of the district in-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar, Youth Congress members of Hubballi conducted a “paper boat race” for children in potholes of the city on Monday.

In the event organised as a protest, children took part with paper boats having photographs of Mr. Jagadish Shettar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seemed to enjoy with their paper boats for a while in the potholes of New Cotton Market in Hubballi.

Meanwhile, members of the Hubballi Dharwad Central Constituency unit of the Youth Congress said that despite repeated pleas and protests by residents in the twin cities, the Minister and the municipal administration had failed to respond to appeals against the pathetic state of the roads.

They said that they were forced to conduct the “boat race” in a bid to make the Minister and the administration open their eyes to the hardships being faced by the people.

Rajat Ullagaddimath, Shahzaman Mujahid and others, who led the unique protest, said that they hoped that at least now pothole filling work is taken up, as a temporary measure.