Children of 46,000 weavers to be covered under Vidya Nidhi Yojane in Karnataka

December 16, 2022 02:22 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Chief Minister plans to take up with officials of the Energy Department the issues raised by weavers related to availability of power

The Hindu Bureau

A representational photo of a weaver. According to the CM, 46,864 families of weavers are benefiting from Nekar Samman Yojane in which ₹5,000 is being given as financial assistance to each family.

Karnataka Government has decided to cover children from 46,000 families of weavers under the Vidyanidhi scheme, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on December 16 in the presence of Textile Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directing officials to prepare a list of beneficiaries, Mr. Bommai instructed them to seek documents from the weavers’ families about the students and submit the data in 15 days. His directions came during a programme to distribute financial assistance to weavers through DBT under the Nekar Samman Yojane. “We will not take any type of documents from students. Vidya Nidhi will be released immediately. It is the right of the children,” he said.

“The loan waiver scheme is being implemented for handloom weavers. A total of 46,864 families of weavers are benefiting from Nekar Samman Yojane in which ₹5,000 is being given as financial assistance to each family. The total cost of the scheme is about ₹23.43 crore,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Chief Minister plans to take up with officials of the Energy Department the issues raised by weavers related to availability of power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US