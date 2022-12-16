  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022From Alvarez to Weghorst, here are the top 10 goals of the World Cup so far

Children of 46,000 weavers to be covered under Vidya Nidhi Yojane in Karnataka

The Chief Minister plans to take up with officials of the Energy Department the issues raised by weavers related to availability of power

December 16, 2022 02:22 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of a weaver. According to the CM, 46,864 families of weavers are benefiting from Nekar Samman Yojane in which ₹5,000 is being given as financial assistance to each family.

A representational photo of a weaver. According to the CM, 46,864 families of weavers are benefiting from Nekar Samman Yojane in which ₹5,000 is being given as financial assistance to each family.

Karnataka Government has decided to cover children from 46,000 families of weavers under the Vidyanidhi scheme, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on December 16 in the presence of Textile Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

Directing officials to prepare a list of beneficiaries, Mr. Bommai instructed them to seek documents from the weavers’ families about the students and submit the data in 15 days. His directions came during a programme to distribute financial assistance to weavers through DBT under the Nekar Samman Yojane. “We will not take any type of documents from students. Vidya Nidhi will be released immediately. It is the right of the children,” he said.

“The loan waiver scheme is being implemented for handloom weavers. A total of 46,864 families of weavers are benefiting from Nekar Samman Yojane in which ₹5,000 is being given as financial assistance to each family. The total cost of the scheme is about ₹23.43 crore,” he said.

The Chief Minister plans to take up with officials of the Energy Department the issues raised by weavers related to availability of power.

Related stories

Karnataka Chief Minister inaugurates All India Cooperative Week in Sedam
We’ll release ₹600 crore for Gadag-Yelavigi railway project, says Chief Minister
Special Postal Covers on Invention of Khaki and Mangalore Tiles released
For the festive season, designers are working with artisans to create clothes with a conscience
Wonders of thread from across India
Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.