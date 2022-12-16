Children of 46,000 weavers to be covered under Vidya Nidhi Yojane in Karnataka

December 16, 2022 02:22 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Government has decided to cover children from 46,000 families of weavers under the Vidyanidhi scheme, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on December 16 in the presence of Textile Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

Directing officials to prepare a list of beneficiaries, Mr. Bommai instructed them to seek documents from the weavers’ families about the students and submit the data in 15 days. His directions came during a programme to distribute financial assistance to weavers through DBT under the Nekar Samman Yojane. “We will not take any type of documents from students. Vidya Nidhi will be released immediately. It is the right of the children,” he said.

“The loan waiver scheme is being implemented for handloom weavers. A total of 46,864 families of weavers are benefiting from Nekar Samman Yojane in which ₹5,000 is being given as financial assistance to each family. The total cost of the scheme is about ₹23.43 crore,” he said.

The Chief Minister plans to take up with officials of the Energy Department the issues raised by weavers related to availability of power.