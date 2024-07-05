Children must engage in performing arts more often: Ranga Shankara founder Arundhati Nag

Theatre has played a huge role in conveying complex topics to children for many years now and Ranga Shankara (RS), the popular theatre space in JP Nagar has been one of the key contributors to theatre for children in India. Back with their 14th edition of Aha! International Theatre for Children Festival 2024, Arundhati Nag, managing trustee and founder of RS, shares her thoughts on the importance of this art form for children.

Tell us a little about this year’s edition of the festival This is the 14th edition of Aha! and RS is one of the few theatres in the country that has a sustained children’s program. This festival is made specifically for children. In our country we have a one-size-fits-all approach to everything, but we need to understand that a two-year-old is different from a six-year-old. Through Aha!, we want to make sure children watch age-specific plays from across the globe. We also have shows for schools where only children from a particular school will get to watch a play from Germany or South Korea or Austria designed especially for them. We want the festival to boost the theatre scene for children not only in Bengaluru, but also across the country.

How does theatre help in the growth of a child? Theatre is the only art form or medium that shows a child blood, sweat and tears, it depicts human beings just like themselves, not enlarged or shrunk unnaturally to fit on a cinema screen or an electronic device. In an auditorium watching a play, a child responds in real time. They say the heartbeat of the person on stage eventually begins to beat in sync with their audience, which is a collective reaction. Theatre is a reality check. A child learns voice modulation, how to be graceful, how to resolve problems, understand speech and a lot more. Parents must let their children engage in performing arts more often than they do.

RS encourages theatre for children, while other theatre companies look at creating more theatre by children... At RS, we believe children should be given an opportunity to engage in theatre, but we do not encourage making ‘performing monkeys’ out of them. Yes, a child must participate in a theatrical or a stage performance once a year, and the school annual day function is enough for that. But they must also watch plays, dance performances and go to concerts. Most organisations create productions such as Beauty and the Beast, unnatural fairy tales, mythical stories and the like which have no connection with reality. At RS, when we make theatre for children, we put ourselves in the position of the child and the world they are in. What has been RS’ take away in these 14 years of AHA!? Over the years we have understood that we need more people who buy into the idea that the maturity of a child changes in leaps and bounds every year. The way a child understands truth and untruth or something as radical as death is different at the ages of two, four, six, eight and even 40. There is a need for more people across the board to subscribe to the idea that we need to go deeper into the psychology and vocabulary of children. If we want the coming generation to grow up with good aesthetics, we need to make good art for them.

AHA! moments The 14th edition of Ranga Shankara’s Aha! International Theatre for Children Festival begins on July 13. Along with plays from around the world, one from India titled Crabbby, directed by S Surendranath and produced by Ranga Shankara, will also be presented. For children between the ages of three and nine, themes range from environmental conservation, joy of companionship, dismantling gender stereotypes and nurturing empathy in conflicts. The festival will travel to Ahmedabad (July 18-20), in partnership with Neekoee Foundation. Tickets for the Bengaluru shows are available at the Ranga Shankara box office and BookyMyShow. Details for the Ahmedabad shows are available on Ranga Shankara’s social media handles.

