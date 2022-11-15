Children must complete 6 years to enrol to Class 1 from 2025-26

Trending
Children must have completed 6 years by June 1 to enrol for Class 1 in State schools from the 2025-26 academic year, said the Department of School Education and Literacy, which issued the revised order on the age limit for school admission on Tuesday.
Earlier, the department had ordered that it will be applicable from the academic year of 2023-24. Following the grievances submitted by several parents and considering the interest of the children, the department relaxed the implementation for two years.
