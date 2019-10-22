Children in govt. schools to get second set of uniforms

Children studying in government schools will get a second set of uniforms soon. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar brought the agenda to the Cabinet and it was decided that another set would be provided for the current academic year, said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, the department spends ₹80 crore annually on uniforms.

Board rules

Following the government’s decision to change the rules related to the Hyderabad-Karnataka Development Board, any MLA of the region can be nominated as the chairman of the board.

The region, renamed as Kalyana Karnataka by the BJP government, has decided to amend the board rules to nominate an MLA of the region for the post of chairman. Till now, only a Minister could become the chairman, said Mr. Madhuswamy.

The Cabinet has decided to provide administrative approval of ₹185 crore and ₹75.4 crore for filling of water in tanks in Hirekerur taluk of Haveri district and Toranagallu in Ballari district, respectively. It also decided to upgrade Kadaba Gram Panchayat into taluk panchayat, he said.