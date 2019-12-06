Children have a thrill as Horatti takes part in Mock Parliament

Schoolchildren, who took part in a Mock Parliament at the Presentation Girls’ High School here on Friday, had a rare thrill as their ‘session’ was chaired by the former chairman of the Legislative Council and MLC Basavaraj Horatti.

Mr. Horatti, who was the chief guest for the function, broke the tradition of the customary inaugural address and preferred to chair the ‘Winter Session’ on his own.

Mr. Horatti, after assuming the Chair, administered the oath of office to the members and informed the participants about various matters involved in the functioning of the legislature and the rules to be followed while asking and replying to questions, raising the issues, Zero Hour, and others.

Zero Hour and Question Hour were held on this occasion. The members asked Starred and Unstarred questions. The House debated on unnecessary caesarean deliveries, bad shape of roads, sanctioning of medical colleges, delay in releasing the scholarship grants, continuation of reservation system, protection of labourers, severe punishment for rapists, and other issues.

Nearly 70 students from different schools of seven educational blocks participated in the event.

Earlier, Mr. Horatti said such events help inculcate democratic values among the children and make them aware of the functioning of democracy in India.

The event was jointly organised by the school management, Department of Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation and the Department of Public Instruction.