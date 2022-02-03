Child vaccination: Gadag achieves 100% first dose coverage

Bengaluru

03 February 2022 22:31 IST

With almost all the 55,880 target population in the 15-17 years age group in Gadag being vaccinated with the first dose, this district is the first one in Karnataka to achieve 100% first dose coverage in children.

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, who tweeted about this on Thursday, said the overall first dose coverage among children in Karnataka is 72% till Wednesday.

While Kodagu, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttar Kannada , Kolar and Bagalkot have achieved a coverage of above 80%, the coverage is below 75% in 13 districts. Raichur and Kalaburagi have the lowest coverage at 62% according to data from the State Health Department.

New cases continue to dip

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Thursday reported 16,436 new cases taking the tally to 38,60,774. Bengaluru Urban continued to see a dip with 6,640 cases.

As many as 60 deaths were reported on Thursday taking the toll to 39,197. This is apart from 33 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.