Child trafficking case detected in H.D. Kote

A case of child trafficking has been reported from H.D. Kote taluk, Mysuru, in which a seven-month-old baby was allegedly purchased from its parents.

The parents of the child belong to the nomadic Hakki Pikki community who are settled in Bengaluru. The child was sold to a couple in H.D. Kote, whom they got to know during an online sale of herbal and traditional medicines.

E. Dhananjaya of the Child Welfare Committee in Mysuru said the incident came to light when the parents of the child approached the police in H.D. Kote seeking custody of the baby. However, the couple refused to give custody on the grounds that they had “purchased” the baby for ₹1.5 lakh.

The issue came to the notice of CWC in Mysuru who informed the police that it was a clear case of child trafficking and an FIR should be registered. The CWC has taken custody of the child, who has been transferred to an adoption centre in Mandya district.

Mr. Dhananjaya said the biological parents who sold the child and the couple who “purchased” it are guilty under the law and legal action will be initiated against them. H.D. Kote police has registered a case and are investigating.