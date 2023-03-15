HamberMenu
Child rights’ groups submit memorandum to political parties

March 15, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the Assembly elections, child rights’ organisations in the State, including Campaign Against Child Labour-Karnataka (CACL- K), Karnataka Child Rights Observatory (KCRO), People’s Alliance for Right to Education (PAPRE), and Union of Education Resource Centres, Dakshina Kannada, have submitted a memorandum to political parties to include the demands of children in their manifestos. 

The demands include a comprehensive policy on child welfare and health of all children below 18 years and providing adequate funding and staff for its implementation, provision of 15% allocation in the State budget for child healthcare, formulation of Karnataka State Action Plan for Children, and a comprehensive State Education Policy. 

“All rural and urban adults who are going to vote are concerned about the lives and future of their children. This concern is about rights-based issues like health, nutrition, education, and protection of children,” they said.  

