Child Rights Commission visits schools and hostels in Yadgir

August 01, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - YADGIR

Member of Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Shashidhar Kosumbe visited residential schools, high schools and boys and girls hostels for post-matriculation students in Yadgir district on Monday and inspected the facilities provided to students there.

His visit gained importance after an incident in which several students got admitted to hospital after consuming mid-day meals at a girls high school in Kembhavi recently.

It was said that meals that was supplied to students on July 7 contained a tail-like thing which appeared to be of a lizard’s.

When the incident came to light, Mr. Kosumbe had had a talk with the Deputy Director of Public Instructions (DDPI) asking him to ensure that proper meals are served to students. And, now, he personally paid a visit to same school and also other hostels and residential schools being run by the government.

Mr. Kosumbe interacted with students, teachers and kitchen assistants and collected information about facilities, including food being served to students. He also inspected the attendance register of students.

Before leaving each institution, he suggested to officials to maintain cleanliness in their schools, hostels and residential schools, particularly toilets and kitchen rooms and provide potable drinking water to students.

