Child rights commission takes Forest Department to task over girl’s drowning in elephant-proof trench

Member of Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Mysuru circle, M.L. Parashuram during his visit to the accident spot on Nagarahole National Park periphery.

MYSURU

09 March 2020 01:23 IST

‘There is no retaining wall or signboard near the deep trench cautioning people about it’

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken the Forest Department to task for its alleged negligence in connection with the death of an eight-year-old girl after she fell into an elephant-proof trench (EPT) on the periphery of Nagarahole National Park.

On October 2, 2019, a holiday on account of Gandhi Jayanti, Sinchana slipped out of her house at Haladakatte tribal settlement to play. While playing on the mound of debris lying alongside the EPT, she lost her balance and slipped into the water-filled trench and drowned.

Compensation paid

Though the Forest Department gave Sinchana’s parents compensation of ₹40,000, the commission, after conducting a spot inspection last month, found fault with the Forest Department for its failure to take necessary precautions after digging the elephant trench, which is more than 10 ft. deep.

Commission’s member for Mysuru circle M.L. Parashuram, who visited the spot, said the department had not erected any retaining wall or signboard near the EPT cautioning people residing nearby about the presence of a deep trench. “This led to the unfortunate death of the girl,” he contended.

In a letter to the Deputy Conservator of Forests and Director of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve D. Mahesh Kumar, dated February 18, 2020, the commission said the EPT was situated adjacent to an anganwadi at Haladakatte settlement and yet there was no signboard or retaining wall. Hence, he sought action against officials responsible for the lapse.

Mr. Parashuram contended that the department had not only ignored the safety of the children, but also violated the rights of people under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act 2006.

Also, he said digging up of the EPT was “unscientific”. For, it prevents rainwater from flowing through its natural course to fill lakes and ponds. Instead, the rainwater gathers in the trenches, leading to such calamities, he said.

Department denies charge

The Forest Department, in reply to the commission, pointed out that the EPT had been dug up near 45 villages and 12 tribal settlements of Hunsur, Periyapatna, and H.D. Kote taluks on the periphery of Nagarhole National Park to minimise man-animal conflict.

The department said the death of the child was “accidental”. The EPT was filled with water owing to rain in the preceding days, the department said, and contended that there was no negligence on the part of officials or personnel of the department.

The department, however, has promised to take up necessary steps to erect solar-powered fencing or rail track fencing during the financial year 2020–21.