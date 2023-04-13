HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Child rescued from well

April 13, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A construction worker from Ambewadi village in Belagavi district rescued a three-year-old boy who had fallen into a well in Patnephata village in neighbouring Maharashtra.

Rahul Kakatkar, a mason, was working with his team in the village, when he heard the cries of children seeking help after the boy fell into the well.

Ayush Tupare fell into the well accidentally and was drowning. The incident happened on Tuesday.

Rahul Kakatkar used a rope to get down into the well and saved the child. But while climbing up, the rope snapped, pushing the two down into the water.

By that time, Rahul Kamble, another worker, jumped into the well and saved the child. Rahul Kakatkar suffered some injuries. Though he lost his mobile phone in the incident, he refused to accept cash rewards from the child’s family.

Some villagers of Patnephata came to Ambewadi on Wednesday to felicitate Rahul Kakatkar.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.