Child rescued from well

April 13, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Belagavi

A construction worker from Ambewadi village in Belagavi district rescued a three-year-old boy who had fallen into a well in Patnephata village in neighbouring Maharashtra.

Rahul Kakatkar, a mason, was working with his team in the village, when he heard the cries of children seeking help after the boy fell into the well.

Ayush Tupare fell into the well accidentally and was drowning. The incident happened on Tuesday.

Rahul Kakatkar used a rope to get down into the well and saved the child. But while climbing up, the rope snapped, pushing the two down into the water.

By that time, Rahul Kamble, another worker, jumped into the well and saved the child. Rahul Kakatkar suffered some injuries. Though he lost his mobile phone in the incident, he refused to accept cash rewards from the child’s family.

Some villagers of Patnephata came to Ambewadi on Wednesday to felicitate Rahul Kakatkar.