Child marriage stopped at Byahatti village

Officials of the Department of Women and Child Development stopped a child marriage at Byahatti village here on Sunday.

Upon receiving information about the proposed wedding of Praveen, son of Jagadish Yallappa Kapali, with a minor girl from Nagaralli village, a team of officials led by Deputy Director R.T. Padagannavar visited the bridegroom’s house and the venue of the wedding, Basaveshwara Kalyan Mantap, and informed the family members about the legal hurdles in conducting the marriage and convinced them to stop the ceremony.

The parents of the bride and the bridegroom have been asked to produce the birth certificate of the bride and the bridegroom before the District Child Protection Unit on or before June 14, stated a release.