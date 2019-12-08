Child marriage prevented in Hassan

The Hassan police, along with officials of the Women and Child Development Department, stopped a suspected child marriage in Hassan on Sunday.

The police and child helpline office received information about the marriage being scheduled at a marriage hall on Salagame Road. The team rushed to the spot and stopped the marriage after speaking to the girl’s relatives. The parents argued that the girl was over 18 and they had an Aadhaar card to prove it. The officers refused to accept it as proof of her age.

“We wanted to her school certificate or SSLC marks card to ascertain her age. Aadhaar card is not proof of age,” said Papa Bovi, deputy director of the department. The guests gathered to witness the wedding left after having lunch.

The officials took the girl and her parents to Pension Mohalla police station and took their statements. The parents have been asked to present the girl’s school certificate by Monday. If the girl is proved to be aged over 18, she can marry. However, as of now, the marriage has been cancelled, an officer said.