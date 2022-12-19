Child labour prevention: DC tells official to hold regular task force meetings in Mysuru

December 19, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MYSURU

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Monday told the officials of the Department of Labour to compulsorily hold the meetings of task forces once in three months on the prevention of child labour.

Also, the officials from various other departments appointed to the task forces under Section 17 must also take up measures for educating the public on preventing child labour. “If all departments join hands and work with better coordination, child labour can be prevented,” Mr. Rajendra felt.

The Deputy Commissioner told a meeting convened here in connection with the measures taken for preventing child labour in the district that the officials must book cases against those employing children in garages, kirana stores, small factories and other professions.

The children working in these places must be identified and brought to the mainstream, getting them enrolled in schools for continuing their education, he told the meeting.

At the meeting here, Mr. Rajendra said it is prohibited to employ children under 14 years of age. Those in the 15-18 age group are prohibited from working in hazardous professions. The officials must conduct surprise raids and book cases against those employing them violating the laws. The children rescued must get rehabilitation.

The children rescued from employment must be produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), he added.

Renew trade licence after undertaking

The Deputy Commissioner said trade licences of shops, business establishments and trades must be renewed only when they give an undertaking stating that they have not employed children in their units.

The Town Panchayats, CMCs, the Mysuru City Corporation and the gram panchayats must ensure that the licences are renewed only when they provide the undertaking.

The DC told the police to provide security whenever raids are carried out for rescuing children engaged in child labour. The GPs, panchayats and the corporations must have their own task forces for preventing the child labour.