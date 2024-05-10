Child injured in stray dog attack in Belagavi

A child was injured when stray dogs attacked him in new Gandhi Nagar in Belagavi on Friday.
The injured child has been admitted to the District Hospital for treatment.
Stray dogs have attacked three children in Belagavi in the last week.
Updated - May 10, 2024 08:26 pm IST
Published - May 10, 2024 08:25 pm IST - Belagavi
