Child gets a new lease of life after PDA surgery

December 18, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The six month old child who underwent a heart surgery recently is seen with doctors at KLE Hospital in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Doctors at KLE Prabhakar Kore Hospital have saved the life of a six month child who was suffering from a rare heart defect.

Amar, an orphaned child, was born with a heart defect known as Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA). This condition causes an abnormal flow between two of the major arteries connected to the heart, putting strain on the heart and increasing pressure in the lungs. The baby had difficulty breathing, poor weight and poor activity.

Gananjay Salve, an Australian-trained paediatric cardiac surgeon, performed a two-hour-long surgery to correct the PDA. The procedure involved ligation (tying) of the PDA under controlled hypotension (low BP) through a left chest approach. The baby withstood the surgery and has been discharged from the hospital.

Dr. Salve said that if left untreated, PDA may lead to long-term lung damage and cause damage to the vessels in the lungs, although this is not common as most children are treated for their PDA before any damage occurs.

The ambitious Gift of Life programme of the Rotary Foundation funded the surgery for Amar, the sixth child to be funded by the foundation.

Manisha Bhandankar, Veeresh Manvi, Nidhi Manvi Goel, Anand Vagrali, Colonel Dayanand, and Richard Saldanha were involved in the procedure and care of the child.

Chairman of KLE Society, Belagavi, Prabhakar Kore has congratulated the team of doctors and thanked the Rotary Foundation for the contribution.

