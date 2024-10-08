Child dies of suspected food poisoning 

A five-year-old boy died of suspected food poisoning on Monday. Although the child was admitted to a hospital, he did not respond to the treatment.

According to the K.P. Agrahara police, who have registered a case of unnatural death, the boy, identified as Dhiraj, consumed food that was cooked on October 2 on the occasion of Mahalaya Amavasya. The boy had also consumed a cake that was ordered through a food delivery app.

The police said the child’s parents, identified as Balraju and Nagalakshmi, who consumed the same food also fell ill. The parents were in the ICU before they recovered.

The police said the cake the family consumed along with their relatives was a cancelled order. The father of the child, Mr. Balraju, who works as a delivery partner, brought the cake home as the customer had cancelled the order, it is learnt.

The police said the relatives who consumed the same cake did not fall ill, but the family which consumed food cooked during Amavasya suffered from food poisoning. The police said they have collected samples of both cake and food made on Amavasya for testing.