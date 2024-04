April 12, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Shivamogga

An eight-year-old boy died when an airgun accidentally went off at Mallenahalli in Chikkamagaluru taluk on Thursday evening.

Vishnuraj, the son of a Hakki-Pikki couple, was playing with an airgun, meant to scare monkeys. Accidentally, it went off, leaving him fatally wounded. The parents took him to the hospital nearby. However, he did not survive.

Chikkamagaluru Rural police have registered the case.