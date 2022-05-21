Child COVID vaccination : Only 23% of eligible children in 12-14 years group fully vaccinated

Udupi has the highest percentage of fully vaccinated children, while Raichur has the lowest

Udupi has the highest percentage of fully vaccinated children, while Raichur has the lowest

Over two months after COVID vaccination was rolled out for children in the age group of 12-14 years, a mere 23% of the eligible 20.25 lakh children have been fully inoculated with both the doses. Besides, 3,02,954 children have not taken even a single dose of vaccination so far.

Vaccination for this age group began on March 15. Children born on or before March 15, 2010, are eligible for vaccination. Each beneficiary is to be inoculated with doses of CorBEvax, the authorised vaccine for this age group, in a gap of 28 days.

Although 85% (17,22,046) of eligible children in this age group have taken the first dose, only 4,66,786 of these have taken both the doses.

While Udupi has recorded the highest percentage (55%) of fully vaccinated children, Raichur has recorded the lowest at 4%. Udupi is followed by Vijayapura and Bengaluru Rural at 45% and 44% respectively.

In terms of first dose vaccination, five districts - Vijayapura, Bengaluru Rural, Udupi, Gadag and Bagalkot - have achieved 100% coverage. Kalaburgi and Bidar are nearing 100% first dose coverage.

Bengaluru Urban has the lowest first dose coverage at 66%. The second dose coverage here is 16%.

15-17 years group

The State has fully vaccinated (with both doses) 69% of the eligible 31.75 lakh children in the 15-17 years age group. Vaccination for this age group began on January 3 and as many as 5,84,385 children are yet to take even a single dose of vaccine. The Centre has authorised Covaxin for this age group and each beneficiary is to be inoculated with two doses in a gap of 28 days.

While one district (Gadag) has fully inoculated the eligible 58,380 children in this age group, Davangere and Raichur have recorded the lowest second dose coverage at 57% each.

In terms of first dose, while Gadag and Kodagu have exceeded the target and achieved 104% coverage, Chamarajnagar and Raichur have achieved the lowest coverage at 69% each.

Bengaluru Urban, with a target population of 5,02,842 children in this age group, has achieved 80% first and 66% second dose coverage.

Arundathi Chandrashekar, State mission director, National Health Mission (NHM), said the low progress of vaccination in the 12-14 age group was mainly because of summer vacation for schools. “Although schools have reopened, the attendance is low because of rains and holidays have been declared in some districts. We will accelerate vaccination for this age group in schools soon after classes resume after rains subside,” she said.

“Special vaccination drives will be held at schools and public health centres for out of school children, who will be mobilised by ASHA workers and anganwadi workers. We have held several meetings in this regard,” she added.