Child-care facility, ladies’ lounge inaugurated

A ladies’ lounge and child-care facility was inaugurated at the corporate office of Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Limited (GESCOM) during the Republic Day programme here on Sunday.

After unfurling the tricolour, R. Ragapriya, Managing Director of the GESCOM, opened the facilities.

The lounge is a spacious and furnished room and even has a washroom attached.

The child-care facility is equipped with children’s furniture, puzzles, play toys, a cot, books and other material for children.

The room can also be used by breastfeeding mothers and officers said a breastfeeding pump machine will also be provided shortly.

The facility is meant for the children of the GESCOM staff.

“These facilities have been put in place to ensure that the GESCOM office is more women-friendly. Women staff can now manage to bring up of small children even as they juggle work and family life,” Ms. Ragapriya said.

Earlier, Ms. Ragapriya, in her Republic Day address, described how the Constitution laid a strong foundation for the development of the country.

After giving her message, she felicitated Raju, a junior power man, who was injured in an accident while on duty.