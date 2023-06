June 14, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MYSURU

Child care centre, built by Mysore Ladies Circle 108, was inaugurated at the Mysuru zoo on Wednesday.

The facility was inaugurated by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the Mysuru royal family, and his wife Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar in the presence of zoo officials and the members of the ladies’ circle. A small statue of a mother and child in front of the facility was unveiled on the occasion. Aparna Ranga, chairperson, Mysore Ladies Circle 108, was present.