Chikkodi tense for sometime over banner

November 11, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Chikkodi in Belagavi district was tense for some time on Saturday as members of minority community gathered at one place taking exception to a banner on ‘Akhand Bharat’.

Following the incident, the police beefed up security in the town. The banner had come up at Hospet Galli of Chikkodi in which it was claimed that India extended up to Afghanistan.

Deputy Superintendent of Police C.B. Goudar and others rushed to the spot and deployed additional forces for vigil at sensitive places. According to police sources, the situation is normal now. No case has been registered.

However according to local reliable sources, the trouble pertained to a post held as WhatsApp status that was derogatory towards Muslim rulers. Senior police officials intervened to take it down and nipped the issue in the bud.

