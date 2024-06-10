ADVERTISEMENT

Chikkodi Cong. MP-elect visits Mysuru, felicitated

Published - June 10, 2024 08:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The newly-elected Congress MP from Chikkodi, Priyanka Jarkiholi, who was in Mysuru on Monday and visited the Congress Bhavan, was felicitated on behalf of the city and Mysuru District Congress Committee. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The newly-elected Congress MP from Chikkodi, Priyanka Jarkiholi on Monday visited Mysuru.

Ms. Jarkiholi, who defeated BJP’s Annasaheb Shankar Jolle to become one of the youngest MPs to be elected in the Lok Sabha elections, was felicitated at the Congress Bhavan here on her victory.

On behalf of the Mysuru city and Mysuru District Congress Committees, the MP was felicitated in the presence of many local Congress leaders and party workers.

The leaders and others expressed happiness over the victory of Ms Jarkiholi and to become one of the youngest Members of Parliament from the State.

KPCC Mahila Congress president Pushpa Amarnath, city congress president R. Murthy, district president B.J. Vijay Kumar, and others were present.

Also, she was felicitated at Male Mahadeshwaraswamy Temple in Sunnadakeri here by former MCC councillor Lokesh Piya, and others.

