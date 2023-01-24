Chikkarasinakere village in Maddur declared tobacco-free

January 24, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MYSURU

Chikkarasinakere village in Maddur taluk has been declared as a tobacco-free village.

Declaring the village as tobacco-free at the co-ordination committee meeting of the district level tobacco control cell on Monday, January 23, Deputy Commissioner of Mandya H.N. Gopalakrishna said already Naguvinahalli and Chagashettihalli villages in Srirangapatna and Pandavapura taluks have been declared tobacco-free in the district.

He called upon the officials to ensure that the villages declared as tobacco-free remain so.

Though it was easy for villages with a small population to be declared tobacco-free, Co-ordinating Committee official of the Tobacco Control Cell J. Thomas said the declaration of Naguvinahalli, a village with a population of 2,200, as tobacco-free had come in for praise at a national-level conference.

He also pointed out that the efforts of the district-level tobacco control cell to convince a total of 82 inmates of Mandya district prison to give up smoking with the assistance of the Prison Superintendent Lokesh had also come in for praise at the national conference.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gopalakrishna called upon the officials to crack down upon sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products within a radius of 100 metres from educational institutions. He said the officials should raid such institutions and issue notices to cancel their licenses.

He also called upon officials to the illegal hookah bars that had come up in different parts of the district.

Superintendent of Mandya district police Yathish and other officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department were also present on the occasion.