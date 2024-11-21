Chikkamgaluru district unit of BJP stages protest over waqf row

Chikkamagaluru district unit of the BJP began a night-long protest over the waqf property row at Azad Park Circle in Chikkamagaluru on Thursday. The party decided to hold a protest from 10 a.m. on Thursday to 10 a.m. on Friday.

The protesters assembled under the leadership of BJP district president Devaraj Shetti, C.T. Ravi, MLC, former Minister D.N. Jeevaraj, deputy chairman of Legislative Council M.K. Pranesh, and others.

The leaders, addressing the gathering, stated that the BJP would stand by the farmers, who received notices from the waqf board. The party would intensify the protest if the notices were not withdrawn. The party would not tolerate taking over properties that belonged to farmers and religious institutions, they maintained.