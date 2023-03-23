ADVERTISEMENT

Chikkamagaluru: Valuables worth ₹3 crore seized in searches ahead of Assembly elections in Karnataka

March 23, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Hassan

Chikkamagaluru police seize gold worth ₹ 2.58 crores in Tarikere, sarees and cookers from other places

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of sarees. Police seized 666 sarees in Chikkamagaluru and 235 sarees in Sringeri. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Chikkamagaluru district administration seized valuables, including 9.3 kilogram of gold, during searches ahead of Assembly elections in Karnataka. 

Police seized gold ornaments being carried from Chikkamagaluru towards Tarikere in a pick-up vehicle on March 22. Staff at the election check-post at Tarikere stopped the vehicle. On searching the vehicle, they found the gold. The people in the vehicle did not possess documents related to the valuables. The police took two people into custody.

In addition, police raided a transport company’s godown in Chikkamagaluru city and seized 666 sarees bought from Surat in Gujarat.

On March 23, Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh informed mediapersons that the administration had so far seized valuables worth over ₹3 crore. The seized goods include gold worth ₹2.58 crores, 666 sarees seized in Chikkamagaluru, 235 sarees seized in Sringeri and 281 cookers. 

The administration has established 18 checkpoints throughout the district.

Zilla panchayat CEO G. Prabhu and Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth were present during the media conference.

